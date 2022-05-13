The Latimer Quilt and Textile Museum is bringing back its quilting expo to the Caples House Museum in Columbia City.
The expo had been cancelled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is their first show anywhere in the Northwest for a couple of years,” the Caples House Museum’s Beth Moody said. “We are pleased and excited.”
According to Terry Maloney of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the quilts on display at the Caples House Museum were all handmade prior to World War II.
“They will also be turnings during the time that they are there,” Maloney said. “The custom of turning started when ladies would put a number of quilts, 7 to 10, on a bed and turn them back one at a time for their guests to enjoy. It was a chance for them to show off their work without being prideful.”
According to Maloney, quilting has such a following among young and old alike because it hearkens back to “a time when life was slower.”
“The quilts are beautiful, and they speak to you,” Maloney said. “I am often stopped in airports if I’m working on a quilt, with people who say, ‘oh my grandma used to quilt.”’
Maloney said she quilts for the calming experience.
“It is very calming,” she said. “I basically only do hand quilting so it’s very time-consuming but also very calming; a time to think about the person that I’m making the quilt for and perhaps say prayers over it for them.”
The quilt show runs from 10 a.m., to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be available both days in the Caples House Museum Tea Cottage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.