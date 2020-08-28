Operators of the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland are inviting the public to see the largest lotus collection in the Pacific Northwest.
Known as “he hua” in Mandarin, the lotus is a symbol of purity in Chinese culture and the most popular summer bloom in southern China. As a water plant that thrives in warmer climates, the lotus is rarely seen in the Pacific Northwest, which makes Lan Su’s collection truly impressive.
“Thanks to the hard work of staff and greenhouse volunteers, we are proud to showcase the largest lotus collection in the region with a total of 175 pots of 18 varieties.” Lan Su Chinese Garden Curator of Horticulture Justin Blackwell said.
“But the lotus is much more than a beautiful flower,” Lan Su Chinese Garden Director of Education Venus Sun said. "Almost every part this water plant can be used in medicine and Chinese cooking."
Sun said the garden visitors can fully experience the charm of the lotus by visiting a lotus-themed display, participating in a lotus scavenger hunt, and even picking up lotus green tea at the Garden Shop.
"When it’s time to take a tea break, the lotus seed mooncakes at the teahouse make the perfect snack," Sun said. “We are providing an immersive lotus experience for the whole family that you simply cannot find anywhere else.”
Lan Su Chinese Garden is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visitors and garden members are encouraged to reserve their timed entries, in advance. Facial covering is required.
About Lan Su Chinese Garden
Located at 239 NW Everett Street, Lan Su Chinese Garden is one of Portland’s greatest treasures. A tranquil oasis in the heart of the city, Lan Su is a powerfully inspiring experience that takes you through time, offering a window into Chinese culture, history and way of thinking. Lan Su Chinese Garden opens 10 a.m.-5 p.m., daily admission is $12.95 with reduced rates for students and seniors. Admissions are available now at www.lansugarden.org.
