Family and friends will welcome back local soldiers from Bravo Company, 741 Brigade Engineer Battalion, as they arrive back home on Thursday, August 27.
The troops have been stationed in the Middle East for the past year. They were mobilized during a community ceremony in October at St. Helens High School.
In the following conversation, Company Commander Capt. Jake Allbright gives us insight into the troops assignments Kuwait.
The Chronicle: Specifically, where were the local troops stationed and what was their duty assignments?
Jake Allbridge: The soldiers of Bravo Company, 741 Brigade Engineer Battalion served as a security force element in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. They were responsible for base defense operations and convoy security while integrated with the mobile artillery assets within the Central Command Area of Responsibility to assist in providing stability to the region.
The Chronicle: What were the personal and duty challenges the local troops encountered and how did they resolve those challenges?
Allbridge: Bravo Company is comprised of citizen-soldiers from all civilian professions and military expertise. Through our diversity and skill sets we were able to adapt our training and proficiency to meet the requirements placed upon us while deployed. Our team is made up of veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, which provided a lot of experience and assistance to support our soldiers who were mobilized for the first time. This helped us to be successful not only forward, but also with maintaining good communication and connection with families back home as time allowed.
We were in a forward operating environment during a dynamic time in history, in addition to the ever-changing dynamic that COVID-19 not only presented us in theater, but also directly effected our families back home.
The Chronicle: What type of danger did these troops face and why?
Allbridge: There are always inherent dangers with any mobilization, but overall we had a successful deployment to the Middle East and are happy to be coming back home to Oregon.
The Chronicle: How many of the troops were mobilized and from what cities in Columbia County?
Allbridge: The deployment of Bravo Company, 741 Brigade Engineer Battalion was a part of a larger deployment set seen across the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat team that has brought a significant amount of Soldiers to multiple continents and countries to support a variety of mission sets. For the soldiers of Bravo, we have Oregonians from many areas, but do have a local feel with soldiers from Rainier, St. Helens, and Scappose. There is also a large contingent from across the Willamette Valley and Portland area, with some from as far south as Eugene or as far east as La Grande.
The Chronicle: Are there plans for additional troop mobilization from our area, if so, when, where would the troops be stationed and what would their duty assignments be?
Allbright: Not that I am aware of at this time. However, there is always the potential for future mobilizations.
The Chronicle: During such mobilizations, what should local citizens remember about how important the assignments of these troops are in maintaining our freedom?
Allbright: As Guardsmen, we are given the opportunity to not only serve our communities in their time of need, but also provide a invaluable skill set and experience level to support our federal mission in support of the Department of Defense and the US Army when called upon.
For many of our Soldiers, this is not the first time they have been called to support the pledge they took to support and defend the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic, and with that they have volunteered to serve their nation when called upon.
Our soldiers are your friends, your family, neighbors, and coworkers. We will return and reintegrate with all of you as such having completed our job and will be ready to continue to serve our local communities to help maintain their safety while striving to assist in the building of stronger communities of which we are a part of and have a vested interest in.
Arrival
The local soldiers are expected to arrive at the Portland International Airport on August, 27. Allbright said there is no formal demobilization ceremony planned at this time.
The local St. Helen’s unit is part of the second largest mobilization of Oregon National Guard members since World War II, according to the Oregon Military Department, which said the local soldiers are part of the historic 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team who draws its lineage from the historic 41st Infantry “Sunset” Division, for which the Sunset Highway is named in honor of.
For more information, contact the Oregon Military Department at 503-990-9508.
