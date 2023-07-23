Oregon’s 43 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) have seen a 40% increase in accidental dialing of 911 over the past year.

Accidental 911 Call Impact

The accidental 911 calls tie up dispatch call takers and emergency responders who are then unavailable for actual emergencies, according to Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

“As harmless as 911 hang-up calls may seem, they impact resources,” Oregon Department of Emergency Management State 911 Program Manager Frank Kuchta said. “Each one of these calls ties up a call taker, who must call the number back to ensure there’s no emergency. If those callbacks are unanswered, an officer must locate the caller and check on their welfare. This ties up emergency responders who are then unavailable for actual emergency calls.”

One Oregon Coast city has seen a sharp rise in the accidental 911 calls.

