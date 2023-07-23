Oregon’s 43 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) have seen a 40% increase in accidental dialing of 911 over the past year.
“As harmless as 911 hang-up calls may seem, they impact resources,” Oregon Department of Emergency Management State 911 Program Manager Frank Kuchta said. “Each one of these calls ties up a call taker, who must call the number back to ensure there’s no emergency. If those callbacks are unanswered, an officer must locate the caller and check on their welfare. This ties up emergency responders who are then unavailable for actual emergency calls.”
One Oregon Coast city has seen a sharp rise in the accidental 911 calls.
“Since January we have received 631 accidental 911 calls,” A release from the Brookings Police states. “This is a 250% increase from the same periods in 2022. When questioning the callers about the reason for the accidental call, the vast majority have been determined to come from cell phones in pockets vehicle cup holders, or purses.”
A growing list of safety features added to smartphones, smartwatches and tablets give users more ways to reach out in an emergency. Android and iPhones offer crash detection and emergency SOS features that can potentially trigger false 911 calls. When these features are activated, an alarm may sound, and a countdown timer will appear on the phone to allow the user to cancel. If the countdown isn’t canceled, the phone will call 911.
In other cases, dropping a device, putting it in a pocket or purse, or holding certain buttons too long can trigger an emergency mode that, if not responded to, can automatically call 911. Even voice assistants can result in a false call if triggered accidentally, according to Kuchta.
The Oregon Department of Emergency Management and the state PSAPs have provided the following useful tips aboiut what people should do when they dial 911 by accident:
If you do misdial, don’t hang up. Stay on the line, let the telecommunicator know it was an accident, and answer the questions they may have.
If you do hang up, the telecommunicator will call you back. Answer the call and explain what happened.
Deactivated cell phones will still call 911 if the phone turns on. Don’t let kids play with deactivated cell phones unless the battery is removed or dead.
Teach kids about 911. It’s not a game when a child is calling 911 repeatedly and hanging up or making false statements to the telecommunicator.
Turn off the automatic dialing setting so your phone doesn’t accidentally dial 911.
Place your phone on sleep mode when you put it in your pocket.
“If you do accidentally call 911, stay on the line and let them know there's no emergency before you disconnect,” Kuchta said. “Please do your part to help reduce the number of accidental calls and hangups so we can keep units available for those who truly need assistance.”
About the State 911 Program
Established in 1981 by the Oregon Legislature, the State 911 Program provides immediate access from all telephones to critical public and private safety services within Oregon. The state has 43 Public Safety Answering Points covering 36 counties. The State 911 Program is part of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. Learn more at Oregon.gov/oem/911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.