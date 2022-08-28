Local governments are taking steps to address citizens’ complaints about transient and abandoned recreational vehicles (RVs).

RV Concerns

Local governments in Columbia County are reviewing citizen complaints about transient and abandoned recreational vehicles.

According to the city St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King, the city does not have an easy way to distinguish RV calls versus other abandoned vehicle calls to the police department.

“These calls for service are all logged under a general abandoned vehicle category by our dispatch provider, C-Com, which doesn’t distinguish the specific type of vehicle someone is reporting,” King said.

