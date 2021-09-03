Highway 30 in St. Helens and across Columbia County is more congested this weekend as people head into the Labor Day holiday.
Drivers can expect to not only find congestion, but also will be paying the most expensive prices for gas over the Labor Day holiday in seven years, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
The AAA said most Labor Day travelers are going by car.
Here are the top destinations for members of AAA Oregon:
- Oregon Coast: Lincoln City, Seaside, Newport, Florence, Cannon Beach
- Bend
- Las Vegas
- Washington: Seattle, Walla Walla
- Northern/Central California: Redding, Eureka, Sacramento, Monterey and San Luis Obispo.
- Yellowstone National Park and surrounding areas including Wyoming and Montana
- Portland
- Ashland, OR
- Utah: Ogden, Moab
- Anaheim, Disneyland
AAA ranks Oregon as the seventh most expensive state for gasoline, with an average price of $3.78 a gallon. California is ranked the number one state with the highest pump prices, at an average of $4.40 a gallon.
