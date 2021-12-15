The growth of the sport of swimming in St. Helens is moving ahead one lap after another.
St. Helens High School (SHHS) Head Swim Coach Chelsie Orr is leading the effort to open swimming up to younger students.
How it began
During the past summer, Orr conducted a free swim camp for St. Helens’ youth from second to eighth grade.
“We had all 56 spots filled and an average of 42 a day,” Orr said. “High school swimmers served as volunteer junior coaches and taught drills, starts, turns, and more. Each participant received a free shirt, cap, and goggles.”
Orr said the younger student event was made possible by an Oregon Department of Education (ODE) summer learning grant.
Earlier, Orr successfully presented a proposal to the St. Helens School District to add a middle school swim program, which will debut this spring under coach Amy Stobbe.
“This will provide an earlier chance for student athletes to try out a new sport and will, in turn, feed the high school program and contribute to more success,” Orr said.
Currently the only option for competitive swimming below the high school level in the community is the Sea Lions Club team, according to Orr.
“This is similar to other club sports where it involves more of a financial and time commitment,” Orr said.
The middle school swim program would be eight weeks of swim training and this year is completely free,” Orr said.
“The only sports without options below high school besides club level are swimming, tennis, and golf,” she said. “I was motivated to change that to provide more options to the community. Even more than that I hope to continue a youth program each summer to further the availability.”
Life-long skills
According to Orr, competitive swimming is a sport unique from others because it’s the only one that also combines a life-saving skill.
“Many of our high school swimmers become lifeguards and swim lesson instructors at Eisenschmidt Pool,” she said. “I feel our sport has been in the background for a long time and I would like to see it have some time to shine!”
Orr said swimming helps students learn life skills and gave an example that currently many kids participate in swimming lessons and become ‘water safe’ at a young age through the lesson programs at Eisenschmidt Pool.
“When there are more ways for athletes to improve and build on their skills as well as increase their endurance in the water they become not only safer for themselves when swimming but could assist if someone were to need help,” she said. “Competitive swimmers are used to being able to swim 2,000-5,000 yards in a practice, so if they are in a body of water with friends and someone is struggling, they would have the endurance to help them. This is a lifelong skill.”
Timing system
Orr said the new state-of-the-art swim timing system also is funded through the ODE grant.
The system includes touch pads and was scheduled to be used at the SHHS swim team’s first home meet last week.
“The timing system will be utilized by our high school team and has been offered to the Sea Lions Club team for use as well at Scappoose High School,” she said. “It will also be used for future swim camps we can offer through the school district. Installation was made possible by Andrew at Lower Columbia Engineering.”
Orr said the new timing system helps move Eisenschmidt Pool into the future.
“I believe this system brings our community pool facility up to the level of other pools in our league such as Shute Park and Parkrose who have similar systems,” she said. “It will also be a draw for the pool to have the ability to host bigger events much like the Artman Invitational swim meet because of the accuracy of the times from the touch pads.”
Eisenschmidt Pool is located at 1070 Eisenschmidt Lane in St. Helens. The pool may be reached at 503-397-2283. For more information about the St. Helens High School Swim Team, call SHHS at 503-397-1900.
