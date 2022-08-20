“We have a lot of customers in our store. We see them daily.”

So said Jeremy Goudge, the manager of the Top Notch Thrift Store in downtown St. Helens.

Top Notch

The Top Notch Thrift Store is located at 1844 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
Store Managers

Jeremy Goudge and Melissa Watson now run the store.

The store, associated with the St. Helens Senior Center, began in 2009 in a rather small part of its location at 1844 Columbia Blvd. The owner of the original building, Kathy Innocenti, added to it by buying adjacent stores, but the Senior Center owns the rights to the business.

Volunteers

Barbra Bynoe, left, and Kay Jillson have been volunteering since Top Notch opened.
