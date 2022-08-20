“We have a lot of customers in our store. We see them daily.”
So said Jeremy Goudge, the manager of the Top Notch Thrift Store in downtown St. Helens.
The store, associated with the St. Helens Senior Center, began in 2009 in a rather small part of its location at 1844 Columbia Blvd. The owner of the original building, Kathy Innocenti, added to it by buying adjacent stores, but the Senior Center owns the rights to the business.
A sign on the store front reads, “Supporting the St. Helens Senior Center.”
The concept of the store began in May 2009, and its grand opening was in November of that year.
Available for prices that Goudge calls “lower than anything you’ll find anywhere” are clothing, furniture, books, electronics, kitchen supplies, dishes, sewing supplies, and many other things.
Store personnel were all-volunteer at the beginning. Founders besides Innocenti were Kay Jillson, Barbra Bynoe, and Sandy Holt. All still live in St. Helens except Holt, who lives in McMinnville. The Top Notch name was Jillson’s idea.
“We went all over St. Helens looking for a place,” Bynoe said. She added that the first workers to be paid were the cashiers and that she and Jillson continue to be volunteers.
Goudge, who took over in July, became the first paid manager. The store has an assistant manager, Melissa Watson, who also is paid.
“Customers say they’ve never seen a store this nice,” Bynoe said.
“We always had fun,” she added. “There was lots of laughter.”
Bynoe said the store broke $1 million in sales several years ago.
“The heartbeat of our store is Kathy’s heartbeat,” she said.
Top Notch Thrift Store is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The store can be reached at 503-397-5386.
