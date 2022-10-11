“I wanted to help with the hospital.”

Toy Drive Organizer

Warren resident, 11-year-old Daphne Olson, is spearheading the toy drive.

So said Daphne Olson, 11, whose older sister has been a patient at Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland. Her sister is occasionally treated at the hospital for an immune deficiency.

Daphne hopes to raise $2,500 worth of toys, two carloads, for the 165-bed hospital, part of the Legacy Emanuel group, to give its child patients at Christmastime.

