So said Daphne Olson, 11, whose older sister has been a patient at Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland. Her sister is occasionally treated at the hospital for an immune deficiency.
Daphne hopes to raise $2,500 worth of toys, two carloads, for the 165-bed hospital, part of the Legacy Emanuel group, to give its child patients at Christmastime.
She consulted the hospital website and found a wish list of toys and other donations the hospital is looking for, her mother, Katie Olson, said.
“I think Daphne’s project is great!” Katie said, who added that her daughter wants to make sure that kids at the hospital are able to have toys, games, and stuffed animals while they are sick and away from home.
“She is learning about doing something wonderful for other kids,” Katie Olson said. “She wants to help bring other kids joy while they are in the hospital. She understands how hard it is, because her older sister, Annabelle, has spent many days and weeks at Randall over the past 14 years. Her sister has come home with a new blanket or toy or game, and Daphne has seen how it helped make Annie’s stay a little bit brighter.”
Olson said Daphne will be collecting toys and shopping for toys through the first week of December, and the family is planning to drop off the toys at Randall on Dec. 10.
The family has found collecting items from people “the biggest challenge,” Katie said. ‘It would be great to have a place for people to drop off new toys, games and blankets.”
New, still wrapped toys, games and blankets may be dropped off at The Chronicle Office at 1805 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens. The Scappoose Library at 52469 SE 2nd Street in Scappoose is also taking the donations.
About Randall Children’s Hospital
“Built in 2010 and designed just for children and families, Randall Children’s Hospital offers complex care in a setting that lets kids be kids,” according to the hospital’s website. “We serve babies, children and teens from throughout the Pacific Northwest with specialists in nearly every area of pediatric care.”
For more information about the hospital, call 503-415-5600.
Who We Are is a frequent presentation by The Chronicle highlighting community members making a positive difference in the lives of others.
