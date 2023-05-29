What a local teacher has done is gaining worldwide attention.
St. Helens Middle School Band Director Travis Freshner has composed music for the school students called, "Tantrum."
The music has been performed by schools in Oregon and southwest Washington and is gaining worldwide attention. Kjos Music, one of the world's leading publishers of band music, has decided to publish “Tantrum” worldwide.
"In addition, J.W. Pepper, the distributor who everyone buys almost all of their band music from, has selected it to be part of their "Editor's Choice" collection, which is used to signify what they see as being the best of new pieces to come out this year from any publisher," Lisa Scholl of the St. Helens Band Patrons said. "St. Helens Middle School Band is printed at the top of every page."
The Chronicle has reached out to Travis Freshner to gain insight into this music project.
The Chronicle: Why did you compose Tantrum and what does it mean to you and to your students?
Travis Freshner: Tantrum began as a simple extension of a project I was doing with my classes. I often do simple creativity and composition assignments with my students, just to introduce them to the idea of creating something musical of their own. Then I decided that if I was going to ask them to try something new, it was only fair for me to try something new, too. So, while they were given a smaller and simpler project, I gave myself the challenge of writing something on a larger scale for them, which eventually turned into Tantrum.
The piece was inspired by my observations as a young father; not just of my own son’s behavior, but also by the behaviors I saw from other kids when dealing with the hardships and frustrations of toddlerhood. Throughout the piece, I tried to capture the different stages or phases of a full-blown meltdown tantrum.
The Chronicle: What do you hope the students take away from this music and from their experience in your class?
Freshner: One of my goals has always been to show kids that they are capable of so much more than they realize, whether it be in music or in life. Our society often sets the bar so low and I am here to show them that it doesn't have to be that way. With high-quality instruction in well-structured learning environments, there is no limit to what they can accomplish.
The Chronicle: Briefly, what is your teaching background?
Freshner: This is my 15th year of teaching and my 5th year here at St. Helens Middle School. I have taught band at the elementary, middle, and high school levels as well as community college, where I also taught music composition and trumpet. I also work as a music arranger, where I have written music for groups all across the country as well as for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The New York Philharmonic, and the World Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Travis is married to Noelle Freshner, who is the Band, Leadership and Activities Director at St. Helens High School.
Who We Are is a frequent feature in The Chronicle, highlighting those in our community who are making a positive difference.
