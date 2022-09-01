Eighteen young cyclists from across the country pedaling for progress stopped in Clatskanie at the end of a 4,000-mile trek, traveling to raise awareness for affordable housing.

On the Road

On the road with the cyclist from Bike & Build.

The young adults are part of an organization named Bike & Build, which was started in 2003 by Mark Bush, who had been part of a similar organization.

Hands-On Help

Bike & Build cyclists spend time on their journey assisting local communities in constructing affordable housing.

“Our job is to inspire people to create solutions to the housing crisis,” group leader and cyclist Juan Avalos said. “Not only to help the communities we bike to, but to encourage young people to live a life engaging in all sorts of civic activities.”

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is the solution to the rise in fatal traffic crashes?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.