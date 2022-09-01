Eighteen young cyclists from across the country pedaling for progress stopped in Clatskanie at the end of a 4,000-mile trek, traveling to raise awareness for affordable housing.
The young adults are part of an organization named Bike & Build, which was started in 2003 by Mark Bush, who had been part of a similar organization.
“Our job is to inspire people to create solutions to the housing crisis,” group leader and cyclist Juan Avalos said. “Not only to help the communities we bike to, but to encourage young people to live a life engaging in all sorts of civic activities.”
The Bike & Build website states that the riders are ambassadors for the affordable housing cause.
“Riders prepare presentations for the various church congregations and other community members who may host them overnight or for a meal in order to talk a little bit about the cause and why they are dedicating their summer to this cause,” the Bike & Build website states. “In communities through which they pass, riders talk to local residents and spread the message of what it means to pedal for affordable housing.”
Each summer cyclists complete numerous pre-planned cross-country trips. Their ages range from 18 – 29 and the cycling groups can have to 36 members. They work closely with Habitat for Humanity and other local organizations, helping build or completing much needed repairs.
The housing crisis has become even more evident since the pandemic, with 30% of households having unaffordable rent or mortgage payments, according to cyclist Zoe Verzani.
“Across the U.S. there is a shortage of more than seven million affordable homes,” Verzani said. “The shortage has also happened gradually as people move from rural to urban areas. Sobering statistics indeed, which is one reason groups such as Bike & Build are so necessary.”
Hosts such as Faith Lutheran Church, recognizing their hard work, gladly invited the group to be their guest. After a wonderful dinner, the riders discuss the process of Bike & Build and take questions before settling in comfortably for the night.
“This church is such a beautiful location, and so is this town” cyclist Eliza Behler said. “We are so lucky to always have such great places to stay where we can meet great people.”
And with their punishing schedule, a good period of rest is essential, considering their day starts before the sun comes up. The riders said it is important that they end their day before the start of a location’s rush hour. The groups 72-day journey began in Yorktown, Pennsylvania and finished in Oregon. They typically ride two to four days, then contribute their time another one to two days. And they often have to contend with dreaded conditions such as excessive heat, hills, and headwinds.
The last day of the Oregon visit, the cyclists traveled to Astoria for a celebratory dip in the ocean.
“It is such a positive feeling knowing we made difference,” Behler said. “And to recognize the challenges of so much of our country. And I now have 18 new best friends.”
Del Dyer, a longtime member of the church, says the evening spent in Clatskanie with the cyclists was very special.
“Hosting the cyclists was very rewarding and uplifting,” Dyer said. “ It was one of the most wonderful experiences ever. Very inspirational.”
