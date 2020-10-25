After launching a career in law enforcement 28 years ago, Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reserve deputy Greg Brody has retired.
Brody spent 15 years with CCSO. Prior to that, he was a North Plains reserve police officer for over 11 years, and before that, worked two years with Oregon City Police.
On his last day with CCSO Friday, Oct. 23, Brody shared thoughts with The Chronicle about his experience and said two memorable moments of his law enforcement service stand out.
"In 2010, I was involved in an incident where we had to shoot and kill a bull who was in the process of attacking a guy who was working in a field in Warren," he noted. "The man was badly injured and spent over a month in the hospital, but I hear he fully recovered."
Brody said he, another deputy and an Oregon State Police (OSP) trooper, were honored by OSP with the agency's Distinguished Action Award for their life saving efforts.
"In 2011, we lost Chief Ralph Painter in the line of duty," Brody said. "It was a hard few months after that, but the whole county pulled together and made it through."
Brody also recalls the most challenging and the most rewarding elements of being a reserve deputy.
"As with any law enforcement officer, keeping updated on latest case law, policies and procedures can be demanding, but it is necessary." he said. "It may sound strange, but finding solutions to a problem in which people have nowhere else to turn just kept me going all the years. Sometimes they were temporary solutions, and many times I had to "think outside the box," but I know I always tried as hard as I could."
According to Brody, law enforcement has had to adjust to societal changes over the years.
"We have had to become problem solvers - in addition to being crimefighters," he said. "A positive outcome is that our training now reflects that. We now have to train on things like mental health issues, abuse issues and recognition. Unfortunately, with that also come many more rules and regulations which makes it challenging to do the work."
When it comes to Brody's advice to anyone that is seeking a career in law enforcement, he responded with the following reply.
"Probably the wrong guy to ask," he said. "I was always in the minority with my fellow reserves, as I really had no interest in doing it full-time. I love my career as a firefighter, and so I am probably biased towards the fire service. For those who wish to become a cop, I can only advise them to stay honest and true to the job. It is one of honor and integrity."
Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley praised Brody for his community service.
"Greg Brody was a true asset not only to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office but also to the citizens of Columbia County," Pixley said.
Brody said he is also planning to soon retire as a full-time career lieutenant/paramedic with Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR). He has been with CRFR since 1996.
But Brody isn't finish yet as a first responder, or as an avid salmon fisherman.
"I was honored to have been hired as the part time Assistant Chief of Wesport Fire last January," he said. "I am their first and only paid employee. I hope to spend more time there helping out that community. Also, there are salmon that need to be caught."
If you know of someone, an agency or business, or a group that is making a positive difference in our community and would like to see them featured in Who We Are, email details to jruark@countrymedia.net.
