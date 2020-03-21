If you look, often you can find a silver lining, a positive in a negative.
In the latest installment of The Chronicle's Who We Are, we find a local independent and assisted living facility engaging, socially distancing safely, with residents, staff and the community to offer a free lunch during the coronavirus health crisis.
Avamere at St Helens is helping the community during these challenging times with what Avamere's director of community relations calls a "win/win community idea.'"
Jenny Hicks said the facility is helping restaurants and the medical community all in one with a quick phone call for delivery service. Avamere at St Helens chooses a medical clinic each week and contacts a local restaurant for the delivery service.
The list for the free lunches includes, Legacy Medical Group-St Helens, OHSU Family Medicine at Scappoose and St Helens Internal Medicine.
The Chronicle: How did this positive project emerge and why does Avamere believe it is important now?
Hicks: I’m fortunate to work for a company such as Avamere who in times like this says “What can we do now”? We can ignore what’s occurring around us in our community or do something to make a difference.
The Chronicle: How do you determine who is selected to receive the food delivery and how do you decide what restaurants to call for this project?
Hicks: We at Avamere want to provide support directly to our local medical clinics. They not only help our residents but our staff and their families and our entire community as a whole. We are looking at local restaurants that are able to provide delivery service.
We see this as an opportunity for other businesses to think of a client they could deliver food to. Your helping someone with food delivery-food industry and recipient/client.
The Chronicle: How much is budgeted for this project and how is it funded?
Hicks: We believe in community outreach and support. The recent turn of events effects all of us who work or live in Columbia County.
The Chronicle: How long does Avamere plan to do this positive project project?
Hicks: Our goal would be to provide a “lunch on us” to our medical clinics in Columbia County for the period of time to get through such an unknown set of circumstances.
If you know of someone, an agency or business, or a group, that is making a positive difference in our community and would like to see them featured in Who We Are, email details to jruark@countrymedia.net.
