“I wanted to help with the hospital,” and with that statement, 11-year-old Daphne Olson set out to achieve her goal of collecting toy donations for patients at the Portland based Randall Children’s Hospital.

Daphne had set a $2,500 goal worth of toys, while she didn’t quite receive that much in donations, she came close.

The Donations

These are all the toys that Daphne collected. She and her family delivedred them to Randalls Children's Hospital Saturday, Dec. 17.

It was a wonderful project, and she did such a good job,” Katie Olson, Daphne’s mom, told The Chronicle following the delivery of the toys to the hospital. “I am really proud of her. She didn’t reach her goal, but I don’t think she was too disappointed. She was really thrilled with the project and how it turned out.”

Ready to Donate

Daphne Olson sits on the back of her family’s car at Randall Children’s Hospital ready to deliver the gifts.
Unloading

With the help of Randall Children’s Hospital staff, Daphne unloads the holiday gifts to be distributed to patients.
