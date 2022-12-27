“I wanted to help with the hospital,” and with that statement, 11-year-old Daphne Olson set out to achieve her goal of collecting toy donations for patients at the Portland based Randall Children’s Hospital.
Daphne had set a $2,500 goal worth of toys, while she didn’t quite receive that much in donations, she came close.
It was a wonderful project, and she did such a good job,” Katie Olson, Daphne’s mom, told The Chronicle following the delivery of the toys to the hospital. “I am really proud of her. She didn’t reach her goal, but I don’t think she was too disappointed. She was really thrilled with the project and how it turned out.”
Daphne began her quest in October. She consulted the hospital website and found a wish list of toys and other donations the hospital was looking for.
“She is learning about doing something wonderful for other kids,” Olson said. “She wants to help bring other kids joy while they are in the hospital. She understands how hard it is, because her older sister, Annabelle, has spent many days and weeks at Randall over the past 14 years. Her sister has come home with a new blanket or toy or game, and Daphne has seen how it helped make Annie’s stay a little bit brighter.”
After Daphne’s family set out boxes at businesses, including Van Gordon Monroe Dentistry, The Chronicle office in St. Helens and the Scappoose Public Library to collect the donations, The Chronicle wrote a story about the child’s efforts.
“Our community was fantastic,” Katie Olson said. “We really didn’t know what to expect, so we want to give a big think you to the community for supporting my kid.”
Olson encourages other parents to support their children’s projects.
“If their kids show an interest, go ahead and let them do it,” Olson said. My daughter really surprised me. I didn’t know how serious she was at first. She did lots of research, so to other parents I would say be open to letting them do such projects.”
Daphne and her mom delivered the new toys and blankets to the hospital Dec. 17. But they could only bring the packages to the lobby of the hospital due to patient visitor restrictions.
“It was sad that we could not deliver the presents directly to the children,” Olson said. “But we are happy that we were able to make the donations and we understand why we couldn’t visit directly with the patients.”
Olson said Daphne’s giving project is a good life-long lesson.
“I hope that when she puts her mind to something, she can do just about anything,” she said. “The follow through was really important for her. Doing something for others shows that people are happy to help. Even at 11-years-old, this project shows she can make a difference.”
“Built in 2010 and designed just for children and families, Randall Children’s Hospital offers complex care in a setting that lets kids be kids,” according to the hospital’s website. “We serve babies, children and teens from throughout the Pacific Northwest with specialists in nearly every area of pediatric care.”
For more information about the hospital, call 503-415-5600.
Who We Are is a frequent presentation by The Chronicle highlighting community members making a positive difference in the lives of others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.