The Chronicle is always looking for positive stories about people helping others and making a difference in our community.
We frequently feature those stories in our special series of reports Who We Are.
The following story from a Columbia River Fire & Rescue Facebook post, didn't happen in Columbia County, but it did involved local firefighters.
While on deployment at the Lionshead Fire, A CRFR crew detailed their story.
A disabled fire engine was rescued by our mechanic during deployment to the city of Detroit. We were on a mutual aid response to smoke in the attic of a structure where one of the local Detroit crews responded with a local type one engine resource.
We found a fire in the crawl space which was quickly mitigated by the crews.
Heavy Brush 476 came in for support during overhaul. At the end of the incident their type one engine stopped running and they could not get it to work.
This engine was a replacement given to them by Autora Fire to replace the first out engine lost during the initial fire front in Detroit and is serving as their first line engine for the local fire companies of Detroit Fire & Rescue.
Our Mechanic and Senior Firefighter Jeramy volunteered his expertise and was quickly able to troubleshoot the problem while the local chief and a federal VIP was on-scene. After the diagnosis Jeramy was able to provide a makeshift repair to get their engine back to their station to await a new part. He took the time to identify exactly what parts would be needed and offered further assistance should they need it.
The local district was extremely grateful and we were so honored to be able to assist their district.
If you know of someone, an agency or business, or a group, that is making a positive difference in our community and would like to see them featured in Who We Are, email details to jruark@countrymedia.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.