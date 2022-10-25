A recent service project for St. Helens High School freshmen turned out to be a rescue of five kittens as well.

Rescued

Thi is one of the five abandoned kittens rescued by the teens.

The project was a cleanup of McCormick Park. After the students were divided into crews, a crew of four, while cleaning the Frisbee golf course, noticed a sack that was moving. Two of the teachers on the project, Sydney Cave and Logan Burket, opened the sack and found the kittens.

“We had one of our staff members (counselor Kimmi Ross) bring the kittens to Midway Veterinary in Warren,” Cave said. “The vets’ office said they were roughly three weeks old and covered in fleas but there were no other serious issues.”

