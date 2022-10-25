A recent service project for St. Helens High School freshmen turned out to be a rescue of five kittens as well.
The project was a cleanup of McCormick Park. After the students were divided into crews, a crew of four, while cleaning the Frisbee golf course, noticed a sack that was moving. Two of the teachers on the project, Sydney Cave and Logan Burket, opened the sack and found the kittens.
“We had one of our staff members (counselor Kimmi Ross) bring the kittens to Midway Veterinary in Warren,” Cave said. “The vets’ office said they were roughly three weeks old and covered in fleas but there were no other serious issues.”
“Other than being covered in fleas, they were pretty well kept.” veterinarian Dr. Hannah Ruland said. She described the animals as domestic cats with no specific breed.
All the kittens were soon adopted. Two social studies teachers at the school, Cave and Jodi Mauldin, were among those adopting the kittens.
“This field trip is one that none of us will ever forget,” said Payton Mauldin, daughter of Jodi Mauldin and a member of one of the other crews. “It holds a special place in all of our hearts. We’re reminded of it daily.”
“After finding the kittens, I wanted to adopt one and make sure they had the best life possible after a horrible start,” Cave said. “I adopted one of the female kittens and was able to bring it home that day. The students that found the kittens were in my class, so they got to be a part of picking out her name, which is now Nyx.”
“The kittens have to be bottle-fed,” Jodi Mauldin said, “so Payton and I have been bringing our kitten to school and feeding her and caring for her. She has been like a school kitten with many students coming to pet her, hold her, help feed her, etc. There have been many students and staff interested in the wellbeing of the kitten, and she has become a great thing for our school. The students seem to have pride in that we found these kittens and essentially saved them, and now the students are getting to help in the care of the kitten and see that it’s going to be okay. It was a bad and sad situation that has turned into a good experience for our students and has shown them how stepping up and doing the right thing matters and they can make an impact in both big and small ways.”
Payton Mauldin said her mother brings her kitten to class some days.
“I’m incredibly proud of our staff and students for their dedication to serving our community—both in a cleanup effort of McCormick Park on their field day, and also for taking care of these kittens, getting them healthy, and finding them good homes, St. Helens High School Principal Dr. Katy Wagner said.
Spokespersons for Columbia County Animal Control and the Columbia County Humane Society say that they do not often receive cats although there has been an increase of dogs received.
Who We Are is a frequent presentation of The Chronicle designed to highlight the positive efforts in our community.
