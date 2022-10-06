In The Chronicle's latest edition of Who We Are, we wanted to share the following story about efforts by a local teacher who is helping fill her classroom with needed school supplies for students.
Like many other teachers, Scappoose-based Filipino immigrant teacher Riza Estores, spends her own money to ensure that her students have the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom.
The rising costs of supplies is magnified by her responsibility to also send money home to the Philippines to support her husband as he builds their home and runs a small business.
The following is a conversation with Estores.
Riza Estores: I just started working at Scappoose Adventist School this past August and lived in the Philippines before that. I do not have any children of my own, but my husband and I have dogs that we care for dearly. I send money back home to my husband in the Philippines to help him care for our dogs, as well as finish our home that is being built.
The goal is for the house to be finished soon, for our dogs to stay with a family friend that will care for them, and for my husband to join me here in Scappoose next month. The long-term plan is for my husband and I to stay here in the U.S. for good, as I will hopefully be teaching at Scappoose Adventist School for a long time. However, we will continue to send money back to the Philippines as we own a café and frequently run charity events.
The Chronicle: What grade do you teach at Scappoose Adventist School? How many students are in your classroom each day?
Estores: I teach a 19-student multigrade class with both first and second graders at Scappoose Adventist School.
The Chronicle: Describe your needs for school supplies. What supplies do you feel are necessary that you have to purchase yourself? Why are these materials necessary?
Estores: At Scappoose Adventist School, many of our students’ parents have been able to provide the needed school supplies for their children. However, I realize this is not the case for every school. For educators more generally, there are many materials that make for a better classroom experience that people don’t realize often come out of the teacher’s own pocket. For example, supplies like notebooks, organizational materials, and even pens and paper are typically not provided at many schools, which can add up to over $800 for a given school year.
Scappoose Adventist School has an “Amazon wish list” that you can find on their website that links to all of the school’s immediate needs, as well as options to donate to specific fundraisers the school is putting on. Some items include things like copy paper, garden supplies for our greenhouse and reading books for 1st graders.
Right now, our school’s major needs include our vision to build a larger facility so we can accommodate more students at Scappoose Adventist School. We are also doing a fundraiser for our 8th graders to help them go on a field trip to anywhere they’d like before they graduate! Our other focus for fundraising is for scholarships for the children who need it most in our community. We have been fortunate enough to find some donors, however, we need more funding so we can offer more scholarships to future students.
The Chronicle: Is there a problem with teachers being able to obtain their own school supplies?
Estores: At Scappoose Adventist School, we have a supportive network of parents who are able to provide students with needed supplies. That said, we are an anomaly compared to the rest of the country, and even the state. Many other schools are certainly having challenges with getting supplies, especially with the recent rise in costs of materials. There is one report that even suggests that teachers in Oregon will spend a collective $25 million out-of-pocket when purchasing school supplies.
Of course, any educator’s main priority is to deliver the best quality instruction for their students, and while many are willing to dip into their own savings to make that happen, it is a financial burden that over 90% of public school teachers are struggling with.
The Chronicle: How are you balancing the need for school supplies and the need to send money to your family?
Estores: I am fortunate that I am able to make a living as a teacher while maintaining my financial obligations in the Philippines. I regularly communicate with my husband about our financial needs and how to achieve our goal of building our home, and my career here at Scappoose Adventist School is a central part of that conversation, especially amid the changing nature of the economy.
The Chronicle: For anyone who would want to contribute school supplies or cash, what’s the best way for that to happen?
Estores: Through the Scappoose Adventist School website. There you can find links to donate and provide supplies on the “Amazon wish list.”
The Chronicle: How can donations of school supplies help with your own expenses and your family?
Estores: Supplies donations help ensure that educators do not need to reach into their own pockets to enable quality education for our students. While our main priority is always to give our best to students and do what is needed for them to receive the education they deserve, it can be difficult for us to provide additional resources outside of what is provided by the school and adds a financial challenge that puts educators in a difficult position that can be circumvented by the generosity of donors and community members.
The Chronicle: What would you like the community to know about your project back in the Philippines?
Estores: My husband and I are excited to build our new lives here in Scappoose, and we look forward to continuing to support our family, business, and charity events back in the Philippines by sending money whenever we can.
Who We Are is a frequent presentation by The Chronicle highlighting community members making a positive difference in the lives of others.
