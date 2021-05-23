Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers at the St. Helens office received a strange delivery May 18.
A resident discovered a fledgling Barn Owl that had fallen from its nest and injured its wing. Not knowing who else to take the bird to, the resident delivered the injured owl to OSP office.
Troopers quickly contacted the Portland Audubon Society office to get the little owl immediate care and hopefully on to a speedy recovery.
If the Portland Audubon Society team can rehabilitate the owl, they will do everything they can to get it released back into the wild, According to OSP Facebook post.
In Tillamook County, OSP Troopers conducted another animal rescue.
A hand full of baby ducks became orphaned when their mother was struck as it was trying to cross Highway 101 in Tillamook County.
OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers Miller and Reeder were able to wrangle the little ducklings all to safety.
The Wildlife Center of the North Coast was able to take in the ducklings where they will be raised until they are old enough to be released back into the wild.
