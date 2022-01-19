Poems and music have been combined to create The Wisdom of Columbia County, an original long form musical composition about the history of the county.
The effort is a collaboration between composer Kevin Bryant Lay, lyricist Margaret Trenchard-Smith and the Artistic Director of the Columbia Chorale of Oregon-River City Singers, and the choir’s Board Chair Marilyn Allen.
The collaborators are scheduled to present one of the sections of the composition during the Kiwanis Club of St. Helens Zoom meeting Thursday, Jan. 20.
In the following conversation, the Chronicle gets insight into the project from Margaret Trenchard-Smith.
The Chronicle: Why was this project developed?
Margaret Trenchard-Smith: I joined the Columbia Chorale of Oregon-River City Singers late in 2017, was inspired by its talented Artistic Director, Alice Rice Boyer, and volunteered to assist her. Over her dining room table, we discussed her plans for the choir. When I’m comfortable with someone, I recite poetry-Gerard Manly Hopkins, on that day. Alice and I both wished we could commission original music for the choir to Hopkins’ poetry. We took this idea to the Board in March of 2018. The Board said, “Great idea-but we’d like the poetry to be about Columbia County” and charged me to find a poet.
That May, fires in Chapman caused me to write a poetic fragment. I took this to the Board and asked if they’d approve the poet. The Board said “Yes,” and I said, “Well, I’m the poet.” I offered a concept called The Wisdom of Columbia County on the history of the county told through characters. Alice requested that it move through the Native American past to the present. I carried this out. In March of 2019, composer Kevin Bryant Lay (of LOOP’s We Met in Moscow and other works) agreed to take on the project, by fortuitous circumstance. The project was formally commissioned in January of 2020 and is now virtually completed.
The Chronicle: Describe this project and its elements?
Trenchard-Smith: In form, the project is a cantata in seven poems interpreted musically, each framed by prose. It takes the history of Columbia County through seven stories involving “wisdom” that is sometimes straightforward and at other times tongue-in-cheek or tragically overturned, taking the audience from the Native American past through the early navigators and others to the present. I don’t want to give too much away! Kevin Bryant Lay has written a sublime score for voices and instruments.
The Chronicle: What do you hope people take away from listening to The Wisdom?
Trenchard-Smith: The collaborators hope to convey a love of the county and an appreciation of the chief elements of its storied past, the desire to draw people together in our shared identity, and the resolve to preserve its natural beauty through the ages. This work was written for the present and for posterity.
The Chronicle: What do you take away from your involvement in this project?
Trenchard-Smith: A deep contentment from conceiving the project and carrying out its literary aspect, and a much deeper awe of the creative capacity of the composer and gratitude that he has put so much work and talent into this at a time which has been personally and collectively challenging. Gratitude to my husband, too, who took on the cost of the commission when a large grant which was sought for the project failed to be awarded.
The Chronicle: How did the collaboration for this project come about?
Trenchard-Smith: The desire to commission an original work came about through a conversation between Alice Rice Boyer and myself, and the project became centered on Columbia County at the request of the Board of the Columbia Chorale of Oregon-River City Singers.
To watch the Zoom presentation during the Kiwanis Club of St. Helens noon meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/3684909291?pwd=UEtZY3p3U0pWTVVzMzNJQkxoYjQ0UT09.
