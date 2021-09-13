The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) reports the 50 acres Alder Creek wildfire near Scappoose was 75 percent contained as of Monday afternoon, Sept. 13.
"We have lines around the fire and that means we can cool down the burn with water," ODF Public Information Specialist Jim Gersbach said. "Burn out operations are also taking place, which is often done to make sure the lines are safe and effective."
Gersbach said the burn out operations allow firefighters to use fire, but they can also create new smoke, which likely would be seen from the wildfire site.
While rain is forecasted for the region by Friday, Gersbach said a significant soaking and prolonged rain event is necessary to ease the current high fire danger.
"Even a little bit of rain and cloudy, cool conditions is not enough to stop fires from getting stated since the ground fuels have been dried out all summer," he said.
Once a fire gets going it also dries fuels as it moves along. including burning falling leaves and other fuels will that will readily burn."
The Alder Creek wildfire began Friday afternoon, Sept. 10 on private timberland.
"The fire is in a thick forested area with trees that have been there for about 10 years and the area is coverage with ground fuels, including blackberry bushes, so that is why the fire continues to burn" Gersbach said.
Ground crews were using three fire engines and three fire tenders Monday in the suppression effort. Over the weekend a helicopter was used to drop water on the wildfire.
No structures are threatened by the wildfire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.