Fire crews were at the scene of a wildfire near Scappoose Saturday evening..
At 2:50 p.m., Scappoose Fire District. the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), Vernonia Fire District (VFD), and Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) responded to the wildfire that was approximately 30-plus acres.
The fire is located in a forested area 4 miles northwest of Alder Creek Road in the Bunker Hill area within ODF jurisdiction. No homes were threatened.
Scappoose Fire District asks the public to avoid the area to facilitate emergency response operations.
The fire response included three engines and two crews from South Fork to help with fire control. SRFD responded with one engine, three wildland engines, and two water tenders. CRFR responded with a water tender and a wildland brush engine. Vernonia Fire District responded with a brush engine.
A helicopter from the Washington Department of Natural Resources was on scene assisting with fire control at the head of the fire. An additional helicopter has been dispatched from Redmond, to assist with fire suppression.
The fire is 15% contained as of 7p.m. Saturday and burning toward the southeast.
The cause of the wildfire had not been determined at the time of this post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.