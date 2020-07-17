A field fire southeast of Scappoose in the Cornelius area is an example of the current wildfire danger in our region.
Cornelius Fire responded to the blaze on NW Cornelius Schefflin Road, just north of the intersection of NW Long Road shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16.
The incident was upgraded to a first alarm to bring additional 4-wheel drive vehicles that are suited for fighting flames in fields and other off-road areas, according to a release from Cornelius Fire.
A tractor assisted firefighters establishing a perimeter around the fire, stopping its progress. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to about 1/4 acre, but the burned area was spread over almost 1,000 feet with multiple small spot fires.
Investigators said the fire was caused by a flail mower that was cutting the field and most likely had a bearing or gear seize up and started sparking.
Cornelius Fire officials said summer might have had a late start, but it’s now here and as a result, conditions are dry and only getting drier. Firefighters are urging caution when working outdoors.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Gaston Rural Fire District, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Banks Fire District assisted Cornelius Fire at the scene.
On Scene
- 6 Brush Rigs
- 2 Water Tenders
- 2 Chiefs
- 21 Total Fire Personnel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.