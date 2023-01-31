Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D), California U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein (D), and Alex Padilla), and Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R) have introduced the Wildfire Emergency Act, a bipartisan bill to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the West.

Threat of Wildfire

The bill recognizes that the threat of wildfire is an emergency for the American West, according to a release from Sen. Wyden's office. 

The bill recognizes that the threat of wildfire is an emergency for the American West, according to a release from Sen. Wyden's office. 

Among the bill’s provisions include allowing the U.S. Forest Service to leverage private financing to accelerate forest restoration projects, creating a program to ensure critical facilities maintain power during wildfire disruptions, expanding a weatherization grant program to help low-income households fireproof their homes and establishing a prescribed fire-training center in the West.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.