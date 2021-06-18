Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District (SRFP) investigators are seeking public help in finding the person or persons responsible for a seven acre wildfire in the area of Gunners Lake near Scappoose.
The wildfire occurred Friday evening, June 4.
“We do not have an identified person or a person of interest currently,” SRFP Chief Jeff Pricher said. “We are still seeking information from the public. If they know of anyone who may be involved or heard about someone who was involved.”
Investigators said the initial call was from a pilot who had spotted a vehicle fire at the site. By the time fire crews arrived, the flames were spreading into the adjacent brush. Access to the site was hampered by the rugged and remote location.
The blaze was fully contained by Saturday afternoon, June 6. There were no reports of any structures damaged or human injuries. Investigators determined that the fire was likely human caused.
Under Oregon law, those found responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible.
“The penalties depend on the type of events leading up to the fire,” Pricher said. “It could start as a misdemeanor and work its way up.”
Following the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire in the Hood River area, a judge ordered the 15-year old found responsible for the damaging blaze to pay $37 million in restitution. KATU reports the teen has been making the required monthly payments. The Eagle Creek Fire spread over 40,000 acres.
Anyone with information about the Gunners Lake area fire is asked to call Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District at 503-543-5026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.