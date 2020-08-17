Columbia County fire crews are expected to return today after assisting other crews from around the state at the Mosier Creek wildfire in the Columbia River.
A 13-member crew from Columbia County and a command officer were sent to the nearly 1,000 acre blaze Friday.
Columbia County Fire & Rescue interim Fire Chief Eric Smythe said the local crews were working 15-hour a day shifts.
“They are supporting line construction, improving defense positions and conducting patrols,” he said. “Because of the fire conditions they will be there at least through the weekend.”
Smythe described the terrain at the fire scene as dangerous.
“There are hills with stands of ponderous pine and oak with lots of dry fuels, grasses and other vegetation” he said. “Fire can make a very fast uphill run. Sometimes they can’t see the main fire and there is the potential that the fire could run over them, so they have to be very vigilant.”
Smythe said the local crews are specially trained for such wildfire activity.
The Columbia County firefighters were dispatched to the wildfire on Thursday morning.
The Mosier Creek wildfire is believed to be human caused. It broke out Wednesday afternoon and has forced the evacuation of 900 people and destroyed four structures near the town of Mosier in the Columbia River Gorge.
Smythe said the wildfire danger is increasing in Columbia County due to the current heat wave, summer drying conditions, and winds.
"Until we get substantial rain for four, five or six days, we have to be vigilant," Smythe said.
Outdoor burning is banned in the county and residents should avoid moving to help prevent wildfires, Smythe said.
