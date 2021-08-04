Following several calls to Columbia County 911 from citizens, Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District (SRFPD) crews rushed to a brush fire on Scappoose Vernonia Highway near milepost 10.
Fire crews arrived in under 12 minutes after the 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 dispatch call to the fire that was burning in grass and brush and moving toward a timbered area.
"The fire was in a very rural area on the western most edge of the fire district," according to SRFPD Chief Jeff Pricher. "The adjacent fuels were timber and brush, but the terrain included slopes of over 20% grade. At the time of arrival, the wind gusts were 14 miles an hour, temperature was 95 degrees, humidity was 32% and the probability of ignition was 60%. The potential for rapid rate of spread was significant."
Pricher said fire crews were able to contain the fire by using hand tools and chain saws and stretching fire hoses around the wildfire.
Despite the quick the knockdown of the blaze, Pricher said it still took over five hours to mop up, which is extinguishing or removing burning material near control lines, felling snags, and trenching logs to prevent rolling after an area has burned and to reduce residual smoke making the fire scene safe.
Scappoose Vernonia Highway was shut down for several hours during the wildfire supression efforts.
Scappoose volunteer and career firefighters, Mist-Birkenfeld Fire, Vernonia Fire, Oregon Department of Forestry, Columbia River Fire & Rescue and Columbia County Road Department crews assiat at the wildfire scene with one structure engine, three water tenders, fire brush engines, fire chief officers, two ambulances and a rehab unit. Two Fire investigators were called to the scene.
The cause of the wildfire was still under investigation as of early Wednesday morning, Aug. 4. A fire crew returned to the scene Wednesday morning to extinguish a portion of the fire area that had rekindled.
