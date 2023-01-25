Wildfire Risk Maps

The wildfire risk maps are an effort to pinpoint hazard areas in Oregon.

Efforts to release wildfire risk maps in Oregon have slowed.

The Oregon Legislature will be considering a number of recommendations for changes related to the statewide wildfire risk map during the 2023 session, some of which would substantively change the map itself, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Following conversations last week with the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Wildfire Programs Advisory Council, state officials have decided to postpone the release of an updated draft of the map, which was planned for March 2023.

