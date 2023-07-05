Potentially Dangerous Season

Experts are forecasting a potentially dangerous wildfire season in Oregon.

 Metro Creative Connection

All Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) districts are now in fire season.

The declaration that took effect July means that fire restrictions and danger levels may be in place where you live or at a destination you plan on recreating to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.

ODF protects over 16 million acres of private, county, state, and federal land from wildfire. Most districts start their fire season around May or June, and the season ends around the end of October. This year, the Southwest Oregon district was the first to declare on June 1, and the North Cascade District was the last to declare on July 1.

