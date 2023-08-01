Mop up operations continued through last weekend at the 42-acre Broken Gate Wildfire near Wauna, according to Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Commander Neal Bond.
The blaze, on the south side of Highway 30 at milepost 73, broke out July 23 in rugged, rocky terrain. Bond said approximately 98 firefighters worked to dig a containment line around the fire and hosed hot spots.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of July 27. One firefighter suffered heat and smoke inhalation.
The Chronicle reached out to U.S. Forest Service Public Information Specialist Virginia Gibbons for insight into Oregon’s 2023 summer and fall wildfire season.
The Chronicle: Through the rest of the summer and into fall, what are wildfire concerns your agency has and why those concerns?
Virginia Gibbons: It is important for the public to understand that they need to be part of the solution regarding wildfire concern by keeping human starts down and being better prepared to “live with fire” this fire year and beyond. This is an area of great concern for the Forest Service as we continue to address the wildfire crisis.
Given the significant fire potential outlook for the Pacific Northwest Region from now through October (available at MonthlySeasonal.pdf (nifc.gov), one of the ways that local residents and visitors can help firefighters most is by preventing human-caused fires. This includes following all fire restrictions that local wildland fire agencies have put in place. Current fire restrictions are available on agency websites and social media accounts.
Nationally, human-caused wildfires account for about 97% of wildfires that threaten homes. Forest Service firefighters suppress wildfires that threaten lives, property and natural resources.
Our goal is to minimize the number of devastating, destructive large wildland fires. Local resources, federal and non-federal, work together to contain fires safely and effectively. Because of these efforts, nationally 98% of wildland fires are contained within 24-hours of initial response. Safe response for firefighters on the remaining 2% that become larger fires is often problematic because of steep terrain that is difficult to access by ground resources, areas with heavy hazardous fuel buildup and hazard trees, and other risks.
Air resources are utilized to slow fires and protect homes from quickly advancing fires, but they do not put fires out. It’s the firefighters on the ground who do that and if there are no roads to access the fire and/or it’s in steep terrain, this makes fighting the fire particularly difficult. This is the type of landscape that we’re fighting wildland fire in southwest Oregon.
Firefighter and public safety are always our top priority. Longer and more extreme fire seasons like we’ve experienced in recent years take a toll on the mental health and well-being of our firefighters. Expanding services and programs across the federal firefighting workforce to sustain the overall health and well-being of this critical workforce is paramount as we head into the rest of the 2023 Fire Year. Learn more at Guest column: New Joint Federal Wildland Firefighter Health and Wellbeing Program | US Forest Service (usda.gov)
The Chronicle: From your vantage point, what is the forecast for the rest of the summer and into fall that is of most concern?
Gibbons: Official outlooks from NOAA continue to suggest that the Pacific Northwest is most likely to experience warmer and drier than typical conditions during the period August through October of 2023. This means late summer and early autumn fire danger is likely to be greater than usual. Our forests and rangelands are likely to be more receptive than usual to fire ignitions and potential growth into large, costly wildfires.
For wildfire information in Oregon, see the NW Interagency Coordination Center site at https://gacc.nifc.gov/nwcc.
The Chronicle: What is your recommendation for tourists and residents in rural areas, especially along the Oregon Coast, about being prepared for these fast moving and dangerous wildfires?
Gibbons: One of the best ways to be prepared it to take all possible steps to reduce your home and community’s wildfire risk. This includes using wildfire utilizing resistant building and landscape materials, having a family evacuation plan, including a go-kit that includes important personal items such as medications, pet supplies, water and high energy snacks, important papers, and any small irreplaceable items such as family photos, N95 masks if smoke is an issue, and being prepared for health impacts from wildfire smoke and much more.
Helpful tools for understanding and reducing wildfire risk are available at Homepage - Wildfire Risk to Communities. The family evac plan should not only include how your family will evac from your residence and meet up if separated, but also to identify ahead of time the best routes to take. If possible, have several options in mind based on the different directions a wildfire might approach your home.
To keep updated on current wildland fire information, we recommend people look to the following online resources: Inciweb (Inciweb is an official national clearinghouse of information for all large fires across the country); Facebook (type in the fire name and look for the official fire information logo) and Twitter.
The Chronicle: Highway 101 along much of the Oregon Coast is lined with forests, since that is one of the main north south routes, if a wildfire breaks out, what about community evacuations? What’s your advice?
Gibbons: Community evacuations are coordinated by the local Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with Incident Management Teams (those who come into help with large wildfires). In Oregon, we utilize a Ready, Set, Go! Or a 1-2-3 system. Deputies will come to knock on your door to recommend you leave if an area is in a Level 3 evacuation status. To monitor evacuation status for your area, check with the local sheriff’s office and/or office of emergency management-checking websites/agency social media sites is generally best to minimize calls, or the fire’s Facebook page, Inciweb or Twitter accounts often have current information for evacuation status. See answer to question above for additional information on evacuating.
Additional resources
• Check public and industry fire restrictions at www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx
• For wildfire prevention tips, visit www.keeporegongreen.org.
• To sign up for local emergency notifications, visit oralert.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.