Continued extreme heat and dry conditions are causing the wildfire danger to rise in Columbia County and other areas across the state.

All Oregon Department of Forestry districts in western Oregon have raised their fire danger level to high (yellow) except for the coastal counties of Clatsop, Coos, Curry and Tillamook, which remain at moderate fire danger.

Counties experiencing high fire danger in western Oregon include Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill.

“Fighting fires in hot and dry conditions is extremely taxing on those who are trained to protect our lands from fire,” ODF’s Western Lane District unit forester Chet Behling said. “We are asking that our public remain mindful of this as they conduct activities throughout the coming days.”

Various potential fire-starting activities are more closely restricted during periods of declared high fire danger. Specific restrictions may vary, so check with your local ODF district office or the online state map at https://gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/PFR.html

You can also check there for changes to fire danger levels.