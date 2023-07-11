2023 Fireworks

The 2023 Independence Day firework display over the Columbia River in St. Helens.

 Courtesy from Melody Killins

Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) responded to a total of 21 of all types of incidents during the 24-hour period on the Fourth of July, according to CRFR Deputy Chief Eric Smythe. Of the 21 incidents, seven were fire related.

"CRFR responded to a total of 7 fire incidents, 6 were caused by fireworks and 1 by a cigarette," Smythe said.

None of the incidents resulted in injury. However, misuse of fireworks can lead to additional work for firefighters and emergency responders.

