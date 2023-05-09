Wildfire Season

Governor Kotek urged all Oregonians to be prepared for wildfire season.

Governor Tina Kotek detailed Oregon's wildfire preparedness in an address to the press on May 9. In her opening remarks, Kotek detailed several key points that she had been briefed about by experts on the challenges Oregon faces this fire season. 

"No surprise, but wildfires will forever impact our region and much of our country. The threats will continue to grow as we grapple with hotter, dryer conditions due to climate change," Kotek said. "But we have choices, and how we prepare and respond to the situations."

Kotek discussed creating fire-adaptive communities and developing safer and more effective responses to support fire personnel.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Is President Joe Biden too old to run for re-election?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.