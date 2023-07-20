The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) reports a "specific increase in human caused fires" across the state this summer.
"The human-caused blazes range from campfires, escaped debris burning, industrial operations, folks working in the forest and we are also concerned about vehicles, such as RVs and trailers, dragging chains that can spark a fire," ODF Public Affairs Officer Derek Gasperini said.
ODF is also anticipating lighting strikes that could result in wildfire starts.
Fire agencies across the state are urging the public to stay vigilant this fire season. With dry fuels, higher temperatures and low humidity, now is the time for Oregonians to actively practice wildfire prevention, according to ODF Fire Protection Chief Mike Shaw.
“We all need to do our part to prevent wildfires from starting throughout the year, but right now everyone needs to be extremely careful,” Shaw said. “With the current conditions, just one spark, cigarette, or open flame could result in Oregon’s next wildfire. Preventing fires from starting helps protect our firefighters and communities from the health, safety, and economic impacts of wildfires and smoke.”
Actively practice wildfire prevention
- Check your local fire regulations. Public use and industry restrictions are put in place to help prevent wildfires. By following these regulations, you can help reduce the risk of a human-caused wildfires.
- Recreate responsibly. If allowed, only build campfires in approved campgrounds and make sure your campfire is OUT COLD before leaving. If campfires are banned, consider using a camp stove.
- Check your vehicle. Servicing your car regularly helps reduce the risk of a faulty part throwing sparks into dry grass while you’re driving. Also, make sure to not park or idle over dry grass if you pullover. The heat from your undercarriage or exhaust could ignite the grass below.
- Keep a fire extinguisher on hand. We recommend keeping one in your car just in case you need it while travelling.
- Don’t burn debris. Debris burning is prohibited across Oregon during fire season.
Public and industry fire restrictions are placed for a reason.
Fires in the outdoors start for several reasons (vehicles, campfires, smoking, cutting, grinding and welding metal, power saw use, fireworks, electric fences, mowing dry grass, etc). Years of research has found that these activities are prone to start fires when vegetation dries out, humidity drops, and temperatures rise.
Based on these studies, fire professionals impose fire restrictions to alert the public and forest workers of these dangers. Check with your local wildland fire protection agency or rural fire district for restrictions specific to your area.
Currently, the state remains between moderate and extreme fire danger, depending on where you are.
"Remember, human-caused wildfires can be prevented. It only takes a minute to curb your actions before disaster strikes," ODF states in a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.