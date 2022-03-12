Despite the rain this week and more on the way as spring begins, local fire agencies are urging everyone to prepare for what could be an intense summer and fall wildfire season.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of Feb. 22, 74% of the Pacific Northwest is in drought, with 19% in extreme or exceptional drought. The continued drying conditions will intensify the wildland fire threat in much of the state and that has fire districts in Columbia County already preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.
Pacific Northwest climatologists, forest fire officials and experts from the National Oceani…
The fire agencies are urging property owners to start taking safety steps now to best prepare for the wildfire season ahead.
In the following conversation with The Chronicle, Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) Division Chief of Operations Eric Smythe provides us with the latest insight.
The Chronicle: Given the latest drought forecasting and concerns outlined during a media presentation Thursday, March 3, by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Integrated Drought Information System and partners and summarized at thechronicleonline.com, what concerns does CRFR have at this point as we move closer to the summer and fall wildland fire season?
Eric Smythe: CRFR recognizes the changes that are affecting our fire seasons. In the past we normally did not see any natural cover/wil fires in our district until late May or early June. Over the last several years we have seen fires in March and April. This is outside the normal fire season, so we are adjusting our responses and equipment staffing to meet the earlier starts to our wildland season.
As a district, we work closely with our community partners such as Oregon Department of Forestry and the other fire resources to meet the challenges presented by natural cover fires in the urban interface boundaries. Urban interface is where human population meets the natural forest. This interaction creates the potential for fires directly affecting our populace.
The Chronicle: What is most concerning to CRFR about wildland fire behavior and what makes such behavior so dangerous in extreme wildfires?
Smythe: Seasonal fires have become more erratic and potentially dangerous over the last decade. Fire districts are witnessing larger, more aggressive fires that are prone to rapid spread. The rapid spread exceeds the local fire resources and requires local, state, and federal resources to mitigate these fires. The issue for most fire districts is that mobilization of additional resources takes time, and time equates to more acreage destroyed and threats to human habitation.
Citizens and property owners/renters can assist their local fire districts by maintaining a safe clearance around structures, dwellings, and homes. Owners/renters can remove items that will contribute to rapid fire spread such as garbage, brush piles, wood piles, discarded vehicles, and discarded materials that would allow to a fire to grow rapidly.
CRFR had a fire in the City of St Helens last year off of Columbia Boulevard that grew rapidly due to a large wood pile, dead plant material, and heavy brush near the homes. That fire threatened dozens of homes and businesses from a relatively small area of brush, less than two acres. If we as property owners reduce potential materials that are near their home or business, this may allow for faster mitigation of a fire and limit its spread.
The Chronicle: When and how will CRFR start its wildland fire protection training and can we come by for photos?
Smythe: CRFR conducts pre-fire season training at the beginning of every calendar year and it progresses through the spring. Fire district members are required to attend annual training and take courses designed to enhance their knowledge in wildland fire mitigation. CRFR has multiple fire apparatus designed to attack fires quickly and at its source before it grows beyond local resource control. Our fire apparatus are off road capable, carrying firefighters, tools, equipment, and water to the scene anywhere in our district.
A reminder that our staffed fire stations utilize cross staff training for both ambulances and fire apparatus. Our members can transport a patient to a hospital or respond a fire apparatus to a fire. CRFR constantly monitors our call volume, personnel needs, and response models in order to facilitate the needs of our stakeholders.
The Chronicle: Does CRFR offer property audits, with a representative coming to a property and actually showing specific fire safety steps needed?
Smythe: If a member of the community requests a visit from our fire marshal, it can be arranged. The Oregon Department of Forestry, and Columbia City also offers a review of a property if requested by the owner.
NFPA Recommendations
Research concerning home destruction and home survival in wildfires points to embers and small flames as the main way that the majority of homes ignite in wildfires, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Embers are burning pieces of airborne wood and/or vegetation that can be carried more than a mile through the wind can cause spot fires and ignite homes, debris and other objects.
There are methods for homeowners to prepare their homes to withstand ember attacks and minimize the likelihood of flames or surface fire touching the home or any attachments. Experiments, models and post-fire studies have shown homes ignite due to the condition of the home and everything around it, up to 200’ from the foundation. This is called the Home Ignition Zone (HIZ).
Immediate zone
The home and the area 0-5’ from the furthest attached exterior point of the home is defined as a non-combustible area. Science tells us this is the most important zone to take immediate action on as it is the most vulnerable to embers. Start with the house itself, then move into the landscaping section of the Immediate Zone.
- Clean roofs and gutters of dead leaves, debris and pine needles that could catch embers.
- Replace or repair any loose or missing shingles or roof tiles to prevent ember penetration.
- Reduce embers that could pass through vents in the eaves by installing 1/8 inch metal mesh screening.
- Clean debris from exterior attic vents and install 1/8 inch metal mesh screening to reduce embers.
- Repair or replace damaged or loose window screens and any broken windows Screen or box-in areas below patios and decks with wire mesh to prevent debris and combustible materials from accumulating.
- Move any flammable material away from wall exteriors – mulch, flammable plants, leaves and needles, firewood piles – anything that can burn. Remove anything stored underneath decks or porches.
Intermediate zone
This zone is 5-30’ from the furthest exterior point of the home. Landscaping/hardscaping- employing careful landscaping or creating breaks that can help influence and decrease fire behavior
- Clear vegetation from under large stationary propane tanks.
- Create fuel breaks with driveways, walkways/paths, patios, and decks.
- Keep lawns and native grasses mowed to a height of four inches.
- Remove ladder fuels (vegetation under trees) so a surface fire cannot reach the crowns. Prune trees up to six to ten feet from the ground; for shorter trees do not exceed 1/3 of the overall tree height.
- Space trees to have a minimum of eighteen feet between crowns with the distance increasing with the percentage of slope.
- Tree placement should be planned to ensure the mature canopy is no closer than ten feet to the edge of the structure.
- Tree and shrubs in this zone should be limited to small clusters of a few each to break up the continuity of the vegetation across the landscape.
Extended zone
30-100 feet, out to 200 feet. Landscaping – the goal here is not to eliminate fire but to interrupt fire’s path and keep flames smaller and on the ground.
- Dispose of heavy accumulations of ground litter/debris.
- Remove dead plant and tree material.
- Remove small conifers growing between mature trees.
- Remove vegetation adjacent to storage sheds or other outbuildings within this area.
- Trees 30 to 60 feet from the home should have at least 12 feet between canopy tops.*
- Trees 60 to 100 feet from the home should have at least 6 feet between the canopy tops.*
*The distances listed for crown spacing are suggested based on NFPA 1144. However, the crown spacing needed to reduce/prevent crown fire potential could be significantly greater due to slope, the species of trees involved and other site specific conditions. Check with your local forestry professional to get advice on what is appropriate for your property.
For more information, contact your local fire district or fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.