A wildfire in steep terrain near Deer Island triggered multiple calls to the area's 9-1-1 dispatch center.
At 3:09 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crews were dispatched to the smoke in the area call near Anliker Road and Meissner Road in Deer Island.
After significant searching CRFR crews, along with a crew from the Oregon Department of Forestry, found and began to extinguish the fire. The size of the fire was approximately 1-2 acres located in steep terrain towards the east end of Meissner Road.
The details and cause of the fire were under investigation at the time of this post.
Fire officials ask that everyone remember we are still in high fire danger and burning is not allowed.
