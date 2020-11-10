Team members from Scappoose Fire District are back home following their work at the August Complex wildfire in California.
The Scappoose firefighters and their equipment were sent to the complex on Monday, Sept. 28 and returned home Friday, Nov. 6.
During the deployment the team executed three crew swaps to assist the California firefighters. The August Complex is the largest fire in California state history at 1,032,648 acres.
The Scappoose crew served as a Rapid Extraction Module Support (REMS). REMS is a rescue and medical resource that has the sole function of providing Advanced Life Support (ALS medical) and rope rescue capabilities while working in an austere environment, according to a Facebook post by Scappoose Fire.
"Crews slept on the ground, lived in tents, ate Meals Ready to Eat (MRE's) and lived out of the equivalent of a suitcase," the post reads. "They trained for two hours every day and had to use all of their skills on several occasions during the 40 day assignment."
