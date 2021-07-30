As firefighters from around the nation help work to contain the Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon, a new approach to how the state prepares and battles wildfires is emerging.
Legislation that provides $220 million to help Oregon modernize and improve wildfire preparedness is now law.
Gov. Kate Brown singed in law Senate Bill 782 Friday, July 30.
The law provides three key strategies by:
- Creating fire-adapted communities
- Developing safe and effective responses
- Increasing the resiliency of Oregon’s landscapes
Brown said the legislation is the product of years of hard work by the Governor’s Wildfire Council, the Oregon Legislature, and state agencies and moves the state toward modernizing its wildfire approach.
“Wildfire is inevitable, but how we prepare for and respond to fires is in our control,” Brown said. “There is absolutely no question that Oregon has one of the the best wildfire response systems in the country. But, as we responded to these fires over the last few years from Chetco Bar to the Substation fire, it was clear we were battling with tools used in the century. We simply were not equipped to fight the fires of this new age, which are faster and more fierce, and fueled by the impacts of climate change.”
The $220 million investment means building fire-adapted communities, improving the state’s wildfire response, and creating healthier and more resilient landscapes, Brown said, adding that for every dollar Oregon spends on fire prevention, the state’s investment is returned elevenfold in saved costs.
“We still have a lot of work ahead of us to implement this bill. However, we are laying the roadmap and devoting the resources needed to transform our approach to meet the challenges of this new era of wildfire. Senate Bill 762 exemplifies the proposition that by working together, we can create a safer, stronger, and more fire resilient Oregon."
The effort to upgrade Oregon’s wildfire preparedness and modernization approach follows devastating wildfires in 2020 and fast moving fires across the state this summer. Of this summer’s wildfires, the lightning caused Bootleg fire ws reportedly 53% contained at 413,000 as of Friday, July 30.
Fire agencies in Columbia County said the continued dry, hot weather, the overall drought and gusty winds have heightened the local wildfire danger. The agencies are urging everyone to be aware of the danger, be cautions and have an evacuation plan in place if a wildfire erupts in the area.
