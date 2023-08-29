As the weather changes, lightning strikes are possible, and those strikes can lead to wildfires.

Lighting Strikes

Lightning strikes can occur, but a fire triggered by the strike may not develop for hours or even days after the storm.

In a previous report in late August, The Chronicle provided details of a series of lightning strikes. Fire agency officials continue to urge the public to be informed and to be prepared about changes in the weather and what dangers those changes might include.

First, the public is encouraged to use their eyes and their noses. If you see or smell smoke, call 911 immediately.

