As the weather changes, lightning strikes are possible, and those strikes can lead to wildfires.
In a previous report in late August, The Chronicle provided details of a series of lightning strikes. Fire agency officials continue to urge the public to be informed and to be prepared about changes in the weather and what dangers those changes might include.
First, the public is encouraged to use their eyes and their noses. If you see or smell smoke, call 911 immediately. Often, lightning strikes can occur, but a fire triggered by the strike may not develop for hours or even days after the storm.
Take action
Oregonians are urged to actively practice wildfire prevention, prepare their home and a go-bag for evacuation and know where to sign up for alerts.
How can people help prevent wildfires?
Additional human-caused fires on the landscape will draw the firefighting efforts away from the lightning-caused fires and put extra strain on ground and aviation resources. You can help prevent large wildfires by:
Remember that debris burning is prohibited statewide.
Return to check on your burn site if you burned earlier in the year.
Make sure your car has been recently serviced to avoid faulty parts throwing sparks.
Don't drag tow chains.
Recreate responsibly and put your campfire DEAD OUT before leaving it.
Avoid parking vehicles on tall, dry grass.
How can I prepare my home to be resilient against fire?
Creating defensible space, a buffer between your home and the grass, trees, shrubs, or wildland area, is your home's first defense against wildfires. Give your home a fighting chance and protect your family. Prepare today. Be ready when wildfire strikes. It's essential to regularly maintain your defensible space to prevent the accumulation of dry vegetation and debris. There are things you can do today to protect your home:
Request a free defensible space property assessment. The fire service professional will use an assessment form on a smartphone app and fill out the form with you as you walk around your property to give you tailored recommendations to protect your home. You can request a free assessment at Oregon Defensible Space.
Make sure roofs and gutters are clean from leaves, conifer needles, and other debris.
Make sure leaves, conifer needles, deadwood, bark mulch, and other debris are removed from the surface of, around, and below decks and fences.
How can I prepare myself in case I need to evacuate?
