Crews with the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District (SRFPD) are using all the tools they can to effectively train and prepare for the summer and fall wildfire season.
This week, the crews conducted air-to-ground communications using a helicopter equipped with a water bucket.
Depending on the type of helicopter and the weather, buckets can carry from 70 gallons on the smaller aircraft up to 2,500 gallons on larger aircraft, according to SRFPD officials.
"Coordination between aerial and ground resources is crucial, a SRFPD Facebook post reads. "Good communication reduces confusion, which requires more time and cost for the helicopter, the safety of both the pilot and the firefighters, and making sure the wet stuff gets to the red stuff."
According to the SRFPD, ground resources have to relay directions from the pilot’s perspective as they direct the water to its intended target.
"This is not as easy as it may seem," the Facebook post states. "Sometimes the biggest challenge is making the ground resources visible for the pilots, which is needed for the spatial relationships needed for describing the location of where the water needs to go."
SRFPD crews partnered with Hillsboro Aviation for the specialized helicopter training.
