Oboist Grace Stearns has been awarded $2,000 scholarship from the Southwest Washington Symphony after winning the 2021 Young Artist Competition.
Stearns plays in the wind ensemble at St. Helens High School and sings in two vocal ensembles at the school. She was recently accepted into the School of Music at Central Washington University where she will attend next fall, majoring in music education.
She has been the Oregon Music Educators Association (OMEA) District III oboe champion every year since 2018, was selected to the top OMEA All-State Wind Ensemble in 2020 and 2021 and was selected for the top Western International Band Clinic wind ensemble this year.
Stearns studies with Karen Strand from Portland State University and has studied with Ann van Bever of the Columbia Symphony. Stearns has also been a featured soloist with the Sunset Orchestra for the last three years.
The auditions for the competition were a little different from past years due to ongoing restrictions from the pandemic. Students submitted video performances to audition virtually. Five people competed and a panel of three judges selected Stearns and flutist Alison Houglum, a junior at George Fox University from Kalama, Washington.
Funding for the award was provided by the Tom and Doris Hall Memorial Fund, the Lee and Dick Wollenberg Memorial Fund and the Southwest Washington Symphony. In addition, the Southwest Washington Symphony Auxiliary will award each of the two young artists a scholarship from the Auxiliary Memorial Scholarship Fund, amount to be determined.
A concert featuring the winners will be scheduled when it is safe to congregate again.
Learn more about the Southwest Washington Symphony at swwasymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.