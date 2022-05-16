The St. Helens High School (SHHS) Band has captured the 5A District State Championship title.
"We finished six points against West Albany, a band that has been dominant in 5A for years," SHHS Band Director Noelle Freshner said. "This is the ninth State Championship for our Band Program and the first in 20 years! We are overwhelmed with emotion and pride!"
The 32-member SHHS Band performed four pieces Friday, May 13, at the State competition at LaSells Stewart Center on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis.
"We had the best performance of the year and were so happy with it and our sightreading as well," Freshner said.
Having the music students reach State competition is an important accomplishment, Freshner told The Chronicle in a published interview May 11.
“It is incredible that we haven’t lost a step,” Freshner said. “All the work that we did over the two years during the COVID pandemic made us in ways strong. We stayed really tenacious and didn’t give up. It is always sweet to go to State, but with a band like this, it is just unbelievable that we are back to where we were.”
More than 2,500 Oregon high school students competed for trophies in five band classifications and string and full orchestra. The competition was conducted Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14.
