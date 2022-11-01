The National Weather Service’s (NWS) latest winter outlook shows a 75% chance of La Niña December through February for Columbia County and the rest of the state.

Winter Outlook Map

This illustration shows the winter weather outlook for Oregon and the nation.

El Niño and the Southern Oscillation, commonly referred to as ENSO, is a periodic fluctuation in sea surface temperature (SST) and the overlying atmosphere across the equatorial Pacific Ocean. It is a defining model for weather forecasters.

This would be the third consecutive year for our weather to be influenced by El Niño. Weather experts said that influence is directly related to climate change.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.