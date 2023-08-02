Violent Sex Offender

Zuberi has lived in 10 states over the last ten years and FBI investigators have reason to believe there could be additional sexual assault victims.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Portland Field Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a violent sex assault offender who has lived in at least 10 states.

29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi (aka Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi), is in federal custody for interstate kidnapping after a Washington woman escaped his home in Klamath Falls, OR, claiming she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and locked in a cinderblock cell.

According to court records, on Saturday, July 15, 2023, Zuberi traveled from his home in Klamath Falls, OR, to Seattle, WA, where he solicited the services of a prostitute, he then posed as an undercover police officer. The victim told investigators that he pointed a taser at her and placed her in handcuffs, leg irons and put her in the back seat of his car. He then traveled roughly 450 miles with the woman, sexually assaulting her during the trip.

