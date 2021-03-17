Work is moving ahead for the new 16,000-square-foot Grocery Outlet store under construction at 475 S. Columbia River Highway.
Specific details about when construction will be completed and when hiring for the new store would take place have yet to be publicly released.
According to its website, Grocery Outlet has 11 stores in the Portland metro-Southwest Washington area and 300-plus stores nationwide. The closest Grocery Outlet to St. Helens are in Scappoose and Rainier.
