Following a successful District tournament, St. Helens high school wrestlers were among the top 10 of 28 wrestling teams who competed at State on Saturday, Feb. 26.
63 points was enough for the St. Helens boys and girls wrestling teams to slide into ninth place, with Scappoose close behind in 11th.
Not only did the wrestlers perform strongly as a team, of the 20 St. Helens wrestlers sent to State, eight also placed, according to St. Helens Wrestling Coach Greg Gadbois.
The placers in the girls' tournament were:
Kate Leonard -105 lbs - 4th Place
Ashley Willis - 110 lbs - 4th Place
Terese Korpela - 120 lbs - 6th Place
Cambria Funk - 170 lbs - 4th Place
The placers in the boys' tournament were:
Evan Willis - 106 lbs - 5th Place
Gavin Schaer - 120 lbs - 6th Place
Narcizo Garza - 138 lbs - 5th Place
Malakie Gibney - 152 lbs - 6th Place
“Now we are back to the grindstone,” Gadbois said, addressing the off-season training ahead. “The kids have put in a lot of work, and it’s paying off. I’m proud of everything we accomplished this year as a team.”
Scappoose high school wrestlers
Three Scappoose High School wrestlers also placed in the OSAA/OnPoint Wrestling State Tournament, with two making it into the top three. They are:
Anthony Comer - 126 lbs - 2nd Place
Benjamin Rintoul - 160 lbs - 3rd Place
Trey Dieringer - 170 lbs - 4th Place
Congratulations, St. Helens and Scappoose!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.