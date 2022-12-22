Oregon's Historic Settlements
Courtesy

In a monumental year for public health-related legal settlements, including last week’s nearly $700 million settlement with Monsanto over PCB contamination in Oregon, the Oregon Department of Justice (ODJ) has recently signed onto eight multi-state agreements with companies that either distributed, produced or sold opioids, bringing Oregon’s share up to $701.5 million to fund opioid abatement and recovery.

While the opioid settlements will mostly be paid out over several years, Oregon has already received more than $27 million this year, with the money going directly to Oregon counties, cities and other state-programs designed for treatment, recovery and prevention services. An additional $45.7 million is expected to be in Oregon’s hands by the end of February. Per an agreement between the state and local jurisdictions, with some exceptions, the state receives 45% of each settlement, and 55% from each settlement goes to Oregon cities and counties.

In 2022 alone, Oregon has agreed to opioid settlements with Allergan/Teva Pharmaceuticals, Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, CVS, Janssen (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Purdue Pharma, Walmart and Walgreens. Last year, Oregon also finalized an agreement with the consulting company that orchastrated the deceptive advertising of opioids—McKinsey & Co.

