Members from Oregon Moms Union stood outside of the Oregon Department of Education in Salem Wednesday, Nov. 30, to discuss what the members said is the opportunity to fix problems within the Oregon education system with the help of parents and elected officials.

Oregon Moms Union Event

The event was held in Salem Nov. 30.

Several of the candidates that Oregon Moms Union ranked with an "A Grade" when it comes to parents' rights and school choice issues were successful in the 2022 election cycle, according to a release from Oregon Moms Union. A few of those candidates joined the Salem event.

“Many parents across Oregon have made progress working with their school boards to implement positive changes,” Oregon Moms Union President MacKensey Pulliam said. “Parents also helped vote in candidates who will prioritize our students. Now, it’s time for parents to work alongside these legislators to push for positive changes in the school system to prioritize our students, put academics over political agendas, and get our kids back on track. It’s time to make 2023 the year of the student!”

