The St. Helens Public Library Ukulele Orchestra invites the community to attend a birthday celebration on Saturday, February 8, at the St. Helens Public Library, 375 S 18th St A in St Helens.
The orchestra will give a short musical performance at 11:15 a.m. followed by birthday cake at noon. The performance will showcase the history of ukulele music through the decades.
This celebration is in recognition of the group’s fifth anniversary since formation in 2015.
The ukulele group was formed in 2015 after the St. Helens Public Library received a donation from the Cowlitz Ukulele Association and leadership from Tim Pardue, a group member of the Association. The Library used the donation to purchase three ukuleles to check out to people who were interested in learning to play the instrument. The Library purchased an additional four ukuleles to add to the collection and allow more community members to have access to the instruments.
The St. Helens Public Library Ukulele Orchestra meets every Saturday at the Library to play, improve their skills, and have fun. Sessions are geared toward adult players and held in the auditorium from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. All skill levels are welcome to participate. There is special coaching available for new players with no experience. The group averages about 20 participants and is occasionally asked to play at various events around Columbia County.
The St. Helens Public Library recently added its ukulele collection to the Library of Things. The Library of Things is a new collection that was introduced in November 2019. It consists of items that move beyond the traditional materials found at a library. The collection provides patrons with access to materials that encourage exploration and learning while saving people money by being able to check out items for free.
For more information, contact Library Director Margaret Jeffries at 503-397-4544, or margaretj@ci.st-helens.or.us.
