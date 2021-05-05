The St. Helens City Council is discussing what to do about allegations of harassment leveled against member Stephen Topaz.
The council is meeting this afternoon in a regular public Zoom meeting.
"More things will surface and it is going to be a dark shadow and it is going to be a financially costly to our taxpayers," Council President Doug Morten said. "I would ask him to resign right now."
Mayor Rick Scholl also asked Topaz to step down as councilor.
"You obviously have a bias against employees and it has been very noticeable," Scholl said to Topaz during the council meeting.
More details ahead.
Update posted at 9:45 a.m. April 22
