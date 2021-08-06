McCormick Park is now home to one of the largest all-abilities playgrounds in the Pacific Northwest.
A grand opening celebration for the newly installed McCormick Park playground equipment at 475 S. 18th Street in St. Helens is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7, before Citizens Day events begin at the park.
Improvements were funded through money the city sets aside for park improvements and a Moda Assist grant won through community voting. The Moda Assist Program is a partnership between Moda Health and the Portland Trail Blazers to bring positive outcomes to local communities. The program committed $20 per each Trail Blazers assist during their games to install an all-abilities playground at the end of the 2020 season.
City of St. Helens Engineer Sue Nelson said in a release in December, that it was important to ensure the new park was accessible to all children.
“When we re-pooled this project, we wanted to gear it more toward all-inclusive play equipment, based on the fact that we not only competed, but the community really supported this project and we won the Moda Assist grant,” she said. “That kind of changed the whole outlook on this project and we really wanted to make it as inclusive as possible rather than just replace the play structure that was there in McCormick Park.”
Nelson said there were certain features the city wanted to be sure to include in the new structure: ramps, musical instruments, something that spun, all-accessible swing sets and slides, all of which are included in the Wildwood Play Structures design.
The design features sections intended for younger kids ages 2 to 5 and for older kids, ages 5 to 12. There are also 17 wheelchair accessible components in the design and rubber tiling is featured as the base throughout the play areas.
In April, the city competed in, and won, the 2020 Moda Assist Program. The annual competition awards an Oregon city with funding to construct an all-ability playground. This year, St. Helens went up against Astoria and Sandy and garnered 48,000 votes.
The program teams up with the Portland Trail Blazers to raise money for every assist made by the team. Each assist equates to a $20 donation to the Trail Blazers Foundation which supports the playground construction.
St. Helens received $37,000 from the Blazer program to be used toward the McCormick Park project. The quote for the Wildwood Play Structures design comes to just over $224,000, not including demolition of the current play structure. An additional $65,000 is quoted for the installation of the structures and tiles from A West Pacific Contractors, according to the city release. The City used the remaining money needed through the parks system development charges funding system.
Representatives from Moda Health and the Trail Blazers will be at the grand opening ceremony on Aug. 7. The 11:30 a.m. event will be conducted prior to the city’s Citizens Day celebration at the park.
Citizens Day in the Park is a day focused on making and strengthening community connections. Activities are family-friendly, designed for a wide age-range and include a free community barbeque offered by members of the St. Helens City Council who also will be available to chat with community members during the event.
For more information, call 503-397-6272.
